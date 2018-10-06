Voter Registration Forms On Texas Secretary Of State Website Were Down For 24 Hours This Weekend

  • Voters cast ballots during the primary elections in March.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

With the registration deadline only three days away, Texans looking for voter-registration forms on the Secretary of State's website this weekend got an error message for nearly a day. Applications for mail-in ballots were also inaccessible.

The first reports on Twitter came in Friday night.

Texas does not have online voter registration, but users trying to request a registration application through a tool on the Secretary of State's website got an error message saying "the service is unavailable". The same error appeared when trying to download the form to fill out an application by hand or to request an application to vote by mail.

The Secretary of State's office acknowledged the problem earlier Saturday in a tweet.

In a tweet later Saturday the office said it was redirecting links to a “postage-paid form.”

In an email, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office said they are still working on getting the tool that you can fill out online and print a prepared registration back online.  That tool is expected to be back online later tonight.

"Initial analysis shows no security incident, but we will continue to conduct analysis to find out exactly why the server went down," wrote spokesman Sam Taylor.

The deadline to register to vote is looming. Voters must register by the end of Tuesday, Oct. 9.  

There are other methods of accessing voter-registration forms, including from county election offices. Applications for ballots by mail, which must be received by local election officials by Oct. 26, are also available from many county election offices. 

