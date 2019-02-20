Want Your Thoughts On Austin ISD School Closures Heard? Attend These Town Halls.

By 57 minutes ago
  • The Austin Independent School District held a public meeting Tuesday at Travis High School to discuss proposed school closures.
    The Austin Independent School District held a public meeting Tuesday at Travis High School to discuss proposed school closures.
    Gabriel C. Pérez

The Austin Independent School District held its first public meeting Tuesday night to hear from the community about proposed budget cuts, which include school closings or consolidations.

The district announced earlier this month a plan to close and consolidate schools. It’s one solution the district proposed in addressing a growing budget deficit and declining enrollment in AISD.

The first open forum for the district to engage with the public was Tuesday at Travis High School. Heather Merritt, a parent and teacher at Travis, brought up the fact that many Texas lawmakers are in favor of re-writing the school finance formula, which could potentially bring more money to school districts.  

“Why are we discussing school consolidation now, when there’s a chance the school finance decisions could greatly impact Austin ISD?” she asked.

Even if the Legislature changes the school finance system, officials said, it wouldn’t solve all the financial issues the district is facing, so the district is choosing to create a plan rather than wait.

If the district moves forward with its plan, AISD officials say they would be able to provide more renovated schools with educational programs families want.

The district is hosting two more town hall meetings this week:

  • Thursday at 6 p.m. at Reagan High School
  •  Saturday at 11 a.m. at Austin High School

AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz has asked school board members to vote on whether they support this plan at their meeting Monday.

Tags: 
Austin ISD
School Finance

Related Content

Austin ISD Board Members Push Back On Short Timeline To Close Schools

By Feb 12, 2019
Montinique Monroe for KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees is balking at the administration's plan to announce school closures by summer.  

Austin ISD Is Going To Close Or Consolidate Some Schools. Here's How The District's Going To Do It.

By & Feb 8, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Facing a major budget shortfall and declining enrollment, the Austin Independent School District says it's working on a plan to close or consolidate schools that could be finalized as soon as this summer.

With Vow To Preserve Anderson High's Legacy, Work Begins On New Eastside Memorial

By Jan 19, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday on the new site of Eastside Memorial High School in East Austin. The high school will be located in the former L.C. Anderson High School, which closed in 1971 after a judge desegregated Austin schools. 