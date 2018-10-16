WATCH: Cruz, O'Rourke Debate In San Antonio

  • Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, left, and incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz will debate in San Antonio on Tuesday.
    Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Bob Daemmrich
The second debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke in San Antonio.

WATCH | Rebroadcast of Cruz-O'Rourke debate in San Antonio

READ | Tweets from Texas Station Collaborative reporters during the debate

This post will be updated with analysis by the Texas Station Collaborative, an initiative that connects the newsrooms of Texas' four largest public radio stations: Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, KERA in North Texas, KUT in Austin, and Houston Public Media.

Vince Kong can be reached at vince@tpr.org or on Twitter @teamvincek 

