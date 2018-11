For residents of the Rio Grande Valley, immigration is more than an election issue. It's everywhere. It doesn't ebb and flow with the tides of politics; it is embedded in the lives of people who live there.

Ahead of the election, KUT's Julia Reihs went down to the Valley to document life along the border. Check out the trailer for the project below, and find the entire story here.

La Frontera: Trailer from KUT Austin on Vimeo.