WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers His Second State Of The Union Address

  • Liam James Doyle / NPR

The stakes are high for President Trump ahead of his second State of the Union speech, as he remains at a logjam with Congress over immigration in the shadow of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

It's the first time Trump will address Congress with Democrats controlling the House, and the White House has said in the days leading up to the important annual address that the president will make a bipartisan pitch, outlining a "policy agenda both parties can rally behind."

"The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people," Trump will say, according to prepared remarks.

"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future," he will continue. "The decision is ours to make."

NPR reporters covering the White House, Congress, immigration, national security and more are annotating his remarks live, adding context and analysis.

 

