WATCH LIVE: Sen. John McCain's Washington Memorial Service

Friends, family members and former political rivals will pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain, in a ceremony Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral, the culmination of a week of public memorials for the Arizona lawmaker, who died Aug. 25 at age 81. McCain is to be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are set to be among the speakers at the cathedral. The Democrat and Republican, who each won contests for the White House against McCain, are listed first as "friends," a symbol that while he relished political combat, McCain could also be a peacemaker. Pallbearers for the Republican senator include Democrats Gary Hart, Sheldon Whitehouse and Russ Feingold — McCain's partner in pushing for campaign finance reform.