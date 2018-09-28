WATCH LIVE: Senators Expected To Vote On Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination

A day after contentious testimony, the Senate Judiciary Committee meets today to vote on the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford testified on Thursday that she is "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school; Kavanaugh vehemently denied Ford's allegation. The committee seemingly has the votes to approve Kavanaugh's nomination, with Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake indicating he would "vote to approve" the nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women in the last three weeks.

The committee is expected to vote at 12:30 p.m. CST. Watch a livestream of the committee meeting below, courtesy of PBS Newshour.