WATCH LIVE: Senators Question Trump's SCOTUS Pick Brett Kavanaugh

By 1 minute ago
  • Annette Elizabeth Allen for NPR

Brett Kavanaugh will testify this week before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of a likely approval vote from the Senate's Republican majority. Democrats have criticized the longtime D.C. Circuit judge as a partisan and questioned his views on everything from abortion to whether a sitting president can be indicted. Republicans argue Kavanaugh is a known quantity and that his nearly 12 years of rulings from the D.C. Circuit speak for themselves.

Watch a livestream of the hearings below from NPR.

Tags: 
Brett Kavanaugh

Related Content

Brett Kavanaugh Investigated A President, Then Voiced Concerns About Doing Just That

By Aug 18, 2018

Editor's note: Parts of this story contain content that is sexually explicit.

Twenty years ago Friday, the long-running independent counsel Whitewater investigation had reached a crossroads, far from where it started, with prosecutors questioning President Bill Clinton about his relationship with a former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

50 Years After Taking The Case, 'Roe' Attorney Thinks Kavanaugh Would Reverse Abortion Ruling

By Jul 10, 2018
Austin History Center, PICB 2011116

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade is in the spotlight again with President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. The ruling found a constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion.

Trump Taps Brett Kavanaugh As His 2nd Supreme Court Pick

By Jul 9, 2018

Updated at 9:28 p.m. ET

President Trump has chosen Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. If confirmed, Trump's choice would solidify the high court's conservative majority and continue the president's push to shift the federal bench to the right.

Trump announced his choice with a prime-time address from the White House East Room.

Who Is Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Pick For The Supreme Court?

By Jul 9, 2018

Updated at 11 p.m. ET