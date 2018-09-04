WATCH LIVE: Senators Question Trump's SCOTUS Pick Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh will testify this week before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of a likely approval vote from the Senate's Republican majority. Democrats have criticized the longtime D.C. Circuit judge as a partisan and questioned his views on everything from abortion to whether a sitting president can be indicted. Republicans argue Kavanaugh is a known quantity and that his nearly 12 years of rulings from the D.C. Circuit speak for themselves.

Watch a livestream of the hearings below from NPR.