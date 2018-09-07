WATCH: Obama Says Trump A 'Symptom, Not The Cause' Of Political Resentments

  • PBS News Hour screenshot

In his first major political speech in the U.S. since leaving office, former President Barack Obama argued that Americans must rebuke President Trump at the polls this November.

"It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not a cause," Obama told students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years — a fear and anger that's rooted in our past, but also borne out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes."

The former president, who is receiving an ethics award at the university, also said, "You need to vote because our democracy depends upon it. This moment really is different. The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

"The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference," Obama said. "The biggest threat to our democracy is cynicism."

