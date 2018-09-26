WATCH: Trump Holds News Conference Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kavanaugh

President Trump attacked Brett Kavanaugh's second accuser Tuesday, saying she "has nothing" on the Supreme Court nominee and was "totally inebriated and all messed up" during a college party at which, she said, Kavanaugh exposed himself to her.
Trump, at a photo op during his visit to the United Nations, said the accusations were part of a "con game being played by Democrats."
President Trump defended his "America First" agenda in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, in effect spiking the football at what his secretary of state described as the "Super Bowl of diplomacy."
The president boasted that he's accomplished more during his time in office than almost any previous administration — a claim that drew immediate laughter from the assembled diplomats and other world leaders.
Trump pressed ahead, undaunted.
"I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," he said.