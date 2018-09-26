WATCH: Trump Holds News Conference Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kavanaugh

  • Anette Elizabeth Allen / NPR

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday, amid allegations from a third woman that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct.

Watch live below, beginning at 4 p.m.: 

Donald Trump
Brett Kavanaugh

