WATCH: A Walk Through The Voting Process With Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir

  • This is NOT what current voting machines look like.
    Gabriel C. Pérez

Early voting in the 2018 midterm elections starts Monday. Despite a record number of people registering to vote by the Oct. 9 deadline, not everyone will actually go to the polls.

People don't vote for a variety reasons – maybe they're confused about the process or which ID to bring, or they're concerned about the security of voting machines. KUT is trying to help remove as many barriers to voting as possible.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir and KUT's Jennifer Stayton give a step-by-step demonstration of what it's like at a polling place.

2018 Elections
TX Decides

