Waters On Lake Travis Continue To Rise As Flash Flood Warning Expires

A National Weather Service flash flood warning for the Lake Travis area has expired. The service still advises residents in northwestern Travis County and south central Burnet County to be wary of rising water along the Colorado River.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, dangerous, fast-moving water is flowing through Lake Travis, causing the lake level to rise.

LCRA began releasing upstream floodwaters from its dams on the Highland Lakes at noon yesterday, after rainfall and historic flooding in parts of the Hill Country west of Austin along the Llano River. Authorities in Marble Falls issued evacuation orders yesterday, and officials told KUT they estimate around 85 homes were damaged in the flooding.

Around 7 a.m., Lake Travis was 129 percent full at 696 feet above sea level. The lake could reach as high as 700 feet by Wednesday. The LCRA began floodgate operations to pass floodwaters through the Mansfield Dam yesterday.

Water is currently passing through four floodgates but that could change with additional rainfall or runoff. The LCRA closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan until further notice, and the Austin Fire Department has issued a ban on recreation in Austin waterways – including Lady Bird Lake, Barton Springs Pool and the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

The Colorado River in Austin is only three feet shy from flood stage, but the National Weather Service does not forecast the river to rise much higher than this level. The service forecasts as much as two inches of rain in parts of Central Texas through Friday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state of emergency in 18 counties in Texas as a result of the flooding – including Travis, Bastrop, Burnet, Williamson and Llano.