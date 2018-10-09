We Want Your Questions About What Happens Inside A Voting Booth. We'll Answer Them Live On-Air.

Here at KUT, we’re trying to make civic participation easier. Early voting begins Oct. 22 in Texas — and we want to make sure you’re ready.

Maybe you’ve never voted. Maybe you’re confused about some aspect of the voting process. Which ID can you bring to the polls? Who's the person who checks you in? How secure are voting machines?

We want your questions — specifically about what happens inside a polling place. We’ll answer your questions live on KUT at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 19.

Note: If we select your question, we'll want to record you asking it, so please leave your phone number!

Thanks for your questions!

