What's A Sod Poodle? In Amarillo, It's Now A Team Mascot.

By 5 minutes ago
  • Logo courtesy of Amarillo Professional Baseball

From Texas Standard:

The announcement that minor league baseball was on its way to Amarillo came nearly a year and a half ago. Since then, one question above all others has lingered in the Panhandle city: what would the new club be called? At long last, there's an answer, though it hasn’t come without controversy.

Before we get to what the name is, let’s talk about how we got here. Amarillo has had minor-league baseball teams before – teams like the Thunderheads, the Gold Sox, the Gassers. But this team, the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres, will be a new start. Amarilloans voted to publicly finance a new downtown ballpark, and a new name was up for debate, too. In May, the team announced five finalists: the Long Haulers, the Bronc Busters, the Boot Scooters, the Jerky and the Sod Poodles. The public response was less than enthusiastic, says local writer Jason Boyett.

"We heard those five finalist names, and there was just a collective groan as somebody read them to us," Boyett says. "They were all a little bit hackneyed. They relied more on stereotypes about who we are rather than who we want to be, I think, and that was some of the reason that people were so upset by them."

So upset that Boyett started an online petition for better names. Over 7,000 people signed it, but the club wouldn't budge: the names were the names – there would be no other options. The only thing to do was get on board with at least one of them. And one name rose above the rest, says local rancher and bootmaker Carson Leverett. He's also an amateur songwriter who came up with a ditty about the preferred name:

"They are the Sod Poodles, Sod Poodles, them Sod Poodles, they sure know how to win," as one of Leverett's songs goes.

Tags: 
Baseball
Amarillo

Related Content

‘I Just Kept On And On And On’: 53-Year-Old Rafael Palmeiro Returns To Baseball

By May 22, 2018
Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard.

For 20 years, Rafael Palmeiro terrorized major league pitchers. The hard-hitting left-hander from Miami by way of Cuba is one of only six players to record over 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career. That’s part of a resume that could make most ball players proud.

Amarillo Mayor Says City Council's 'No Clapping' Policy Doesn’t Violate Free Speech

By Michael Marks Apr 23, 2018
Mayor Ginger Nelson/Facebook

From Texas Standard:

The Amarillo City Council’s no clapping policy is designed to maintain order at council meetings, but some say the rule is unconstitutional. Instead of clapping, people are instructed to raise their hands to signal agreement or keep their hands down to signal disagreement.

Amarillo: An Unlikely Coffee Mecca On The Plains

By Paulo Martins Dec 14, 2017
Jonathan Baker

From Texas Standard:

In the Panhandle city of Amarillo, alongside the howling winds and the lonesome wail of freight engines, another sound is heard more frequently these days. I’m talking about the whooshing of espresso machines. In the last decade, Amarillo has gained national attention as a mecca for espresso aficionados.