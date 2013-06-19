Heat, Spurs Headed To Game 7 After Stunning Game 6

We'll let LeBron James do the talking. He said about the sixth game of the NBA finals between the Heat and Spurs:

"It's by far the best game I've ever been a part of."

And it certainly was a stunner: The Heat's Ray Allen hit a three-pointer with just 5.2 seconds on the clock to tie the game, denying the Spurs their fifth NBA title. The game went into overtime and remained airtight, but eventually the Heat prevailed 103 to 100.

ESPN has highlights:

Game 7 is in Miami and starts at 9 p.m. ET. ABC-TV will televise the match.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.