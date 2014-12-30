Former President George H.W. Bush Is Released From Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston hospital and is now "resting at home, grateful to the doctors and nurses for their superb care," his spokesman Jim McGrath said on Twitter.

Bush, 90, was taken to a hospital in Houston a week ago after he experienced shortness of breath.

Bush had previously spent a month at Houston Methodist Hospital back in January of 2013.

As we reported, "one month ago, Bush, who has recently been using a wheelchair, attended a fundraising dinner in Houston for his library and museum."

