SAPD Officer's Ambush called "Everyone's Worst Nightmare" By Chief

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. San Antonio police have identified the officer ambushed and killed today as 50-year old Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Chief William McManus told media Marconi served 20 years on the police force and was most recently working in the Special Victims Unit investigating sex crimes.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Michael Helle, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, has released a statement following the officer shooting in which officers pledge to support the family of their fallen colleague: “Words cannot express how deeply this affects every police officer, not just in San Antonio, but across our country. We are all hurting, but we are all a family and we will stand together, protect each other, and protect our families. We will reserve further comment pending the apprehension of the suspect and follow on investigations,” the statement said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the execution-style killing of a SAPD officer today is, “everyone’s worst nightmare.”

Chief McManus told reporters the shooting took place shortly before noon when the officer stopping a

driver on the south side of police headquarters because of a traffic violation.

McManus said a second black vehicle pulled up behind the patrol car. He said the driver got out, walked to the passenger side of the patrol car and shot the officer once in the head. Then he reportedly reached into the vehicle and shot the officer a second time, then walked back to his car and drove away.

The officer was pronounced dead a short time later. His identification is currently being withheld.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5-foot-7-inches and 6 feet in height. He is clean shaven, wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

McManus said this is not the first time a San Antonio officer has been targeted and killed, but it’s been “quite a few years.”

“It’s always difficult in this day and age when police are being targeted across the country. This individual is a danger to police and public,” he said and asked for anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location to contact the SAPD.

Chief McManus will provide additional information during a media briefing scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

