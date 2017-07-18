© 2020 KUT

San Antonio Trans Woman's Viral Photo With Governor Abbott Spotlights 'Bathroom Bill'

Texas Public Radio | By Kim Johnson
Published July 18, 2017 at 3:30 PM CDT

A photo posted to Facebook on Saturday by a trans woman from San Antonio gained national media attention about potential enforceability issues of the so-called "bathroom bill"

After Governor Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election at Sunset Station, he posed for a photo with attendees including Ashley Smith. 

The photo with text overlay "#BathroomBuddy" and Smith's caption – "How will the Potty Police know if I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?" – went viral. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook post had garnered more than 5,000 "likes" and nearly 2,000 shares.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

2017 Texas Legislature
Kim Johnson
Kim Johnson is the producer for Texas Public Radio’s live, call-in show The Source. She is a Trinity University alum with bachelor’s degrees in Communication and Spanish, and received a Master of Arts Degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
See stories by Kim Johnson
