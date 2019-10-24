Weather Service Confirms 10 Tornadoes Hit North Texas Sunday

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 10 tornadoes hit North Texas Sunday night. After having more time to assess the severe weather this week, officials determined that tornadoes touched down in Dallas, Rockwall, Rowlett, Allen, Kaufman County, Ellis County and Van Zandt County.

Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the system in Rockwall was initally misidentified.

"The tornado that occured in Rockwall was originally thought to be downburst winds, turned out to be an EF-1 tornado of 90 mph winds," Barnes said. "The length was about just under two miles, and it happened in the eastern part of Rockwall coming from the west."

11:40 AM - After further investigation and video footage courtesy of the City of Rockwall, an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph has been confirmed. More detailed information will be available later this afternoon. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/WwWSToJkli— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 22, 2019

The strongest tornado on Sunday was an EF-3 in Dallas. It traveled more than 15 miles from northwest Dallas into Richardson, with winds as strong as 140 miles per hour. The scale of the other systems ranged from EF-0 to EF-2.

We have found evidence of another tornado in Allen in Collin County, on the west side of town. The tornado will be rated EF-0 with 80 mph winds. This brings the total tornado count up to 10 tornadoes for 10/20/19. More information on this tornado will be provided later #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 24, 2019

Damage from winds and hail affected communities across North Texas, including Fort Worth, Denton, Corsicana and Greenville. Reports of damage stretched as far as Sherman, about 60 miles north of Dallas.

There have been no reports of deaths or serious injuries. Three people were hospitalized Sunday night for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

About 22,000 customers were still without electricity as of mid-afternoon Tuesday. Oncor continues to work to restore power, with the help of crews from outside the region. An updated list of outages can be found in their website.

In Dallas, several work crews are focused on tree and debris removal. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, city officials said they anticipate clean-up will take up to two weeks.

The Red Cross continued Tuesday to oversee shelter operations at Bachman Lake Recreation Center. The shelter will remain open as long as people need it. Four people stayed at the shelter Monday night.

