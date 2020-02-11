You Can Now Enter The 2020 Tiny Desk Contest
Starting today, NPR Music is accepting entries to the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. You can now submit your video via . We'll be accepting entries through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
If you win, you'll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. After that, you'll go on a national tour with NPR Music, supported by State Farm.
Any questions? Check out the Contest's official rules and FAQs. And to check if your entry video is eligible, we've put together this helpful checklist.
We'll be highlighting interesting stories, artists and songs in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter and on this blog along the way. We can't wait to see what you create.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.