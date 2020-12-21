2020 Year-End Giving

Thank you for your generosity. We are looking forward to serving you in 2021.

We will be closed for the holidays, from Dec. 23 – Jan. 3, but we will be checking email and will be available by phone at 512-475-6100 from Dec. 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Q. If I make a donation now can I get a tax benefit for 2020?

A. All credit cards must be charged by December 31 to receive tax benefits for 2020. Please submit your donation online today or before December 31 to ensure your donation will count for 2020. All checks must be postmarked in 2020.

Q. I want to send you a check but I’m afraid it won’t get there by the end of the year.

A. If the check is postmarked in the year 2020, then it will count toward your 2020 taxes. Credit cards must be charged by Dec. 31. If you want to ensure your credit card is charged in time, please submit your donation online by clicking here.

Q. If I contact the CARS Donation Program will I get a tax benefit in 2020?

A. If you contact CARS at 877-KUT-4-CAR or 877-588-4227 at any time during the 2020 year, you may use the donation as a potential deduction for 2020. Your car does not have to be picked up in 2020 nor does it have to be sold in 2020. As long as you have been in contact with a CARS representative in 2020 your car may be used as a tax donation for 2020. Find out more by clicking this link: Car Donation.

Q. Can you send me a tax receipt?

A. Tax receipts will be sent in January 2021. If we have your email on file, we will email a copy. If we do not have your email address on file, then we will mail it via USPS.

Q. What does Fair Market Value mean?

A. The fair market value is the price of a thank you gift had it been sold instead of given. To calculate the deductible amount of your gift, subtract the fair market value of a gift from the amount you donated. For example, if you donated $180 – and received a KUTX Live CD. The CD's fair market value is $12. The total deductible amount of the gift is $168. When we mail your tax receipt, we will include the fair market value of any thank you gift(s) over the IRS Token Value that you requested and subtract it from your donation leaving you with your total tax-deductible contribution for 2020.

Q. I'm a current Program Sponsor. What was my total for 2020?

A. Please contact Brian Benschoter at bbenschoter@kut.org or your sponsorship representative.

