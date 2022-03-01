As Texas Republicans attack gender-affirming health care, moms of trans children say they’re not backing down

From Texas Standard:

Austinite Karen Krajcer, the mother of a 10-year-old transgender girl, says she’s “freaking out.”

Krajcer is freaking out because on Feb. 22, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive for the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of transgender youth in Texas receiving gender-affirming health care. Proceedures such as hormonal treatments, gender-aligning surgery or the use of puberty-blockers is child abuse under state law, the letter states.

Four days before Abbott’s letter, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a non-binding legal opinion that also said gender affirming care for trans youth is child abuse.

Krajcer’s daughter has gone through a social transition, meaning she’s adopted a new name, uses gender-appropriate pronouns and expresses herself as a girl.

“So just affirming her pronouns, connecting her with affirming therapists, that sort of thing. Just allowing her to live her authentic self,” Krajcer said.

“As far as future health care decisions go, we're taking that just one day at a time with a team of medical professionals, doctors, therapists and of course, always checking in with our child, finding out what she wants,” she said.

Abbott and Paxton’s rhetoric about trans health care for kids, which experts say resonates with the officials' conservative base, came just in time for this year's primary election. On Feb. 28, Abbott’s primary opponents, Allen West and Don Huffines, held a joint press conference and urgded Abbott to call a special legislative session so lawmakers can outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender kids. So far, Abbott has declined to do so.

“I have been on the phone trying to figure out what's going on, trying to get people answers, trying to calm myself down when I should be with my family,” Krajcer said. “It's hard. I'm exhausted. I'm not sleeping. I'm stressed. My children can see that it impacts our entire family.”

Krajceris worried about her trans daughter’s safety in a state with leaders who seem committed to stigmatizing trans people, a group that already is at greater risk of depression, anxiety and suicide.

In 2021,the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention group for LGBTQ youth, reported a record number of crisis contacts coming from young people in the state of Texas. Many who contacted the organization said anti-LGTBQ bills being debated in the most recent state legislative session were making them anxious, depressed and even considering suicide. Nearly 40% of those crisis contacts were trans and non-binary youth living in the state.

Krajcer’s friend, Linzy Foster, is also the mother of a transgender girl in Austin. Together, Krajcer and Foster have spent the past year speaking out against Republican-led measures they say have negatively targeted their trans children.

“It’s a terrifying prospect to think that somebody is going to come knock on your door and accuse you of child abuse,” Foster said. “When all you're really doing is putting all the work in, talking to the experts and listening and trying to make the best decisions. And those decisions are based on, you know, evidence-based health care. This is best practice health care for our kids.”

Foster says her family is taking her daughter’s gender-affirming care day-by-day.

“I think what a lot of people need to realize is that a lot of times there is a years-long process that goes into this before any real kind of medical intervention or medical health care is concerned,” Foster said. “Prior to that, it's just, you know, our kids having the support of maybe a psychologist or therapist to talk about things and then making sure they're at an affirming school, and that they are loved and supported.”

Foster says after the discourse from this past week, she’s concerned the Republican Party’s attacks toward trans kids are only going to get worse.

Dallas resident Rachel Gonzales, the mother of 12-year-old transgender girl, Libby, has been speaking publicly against efforts to target trans Texans since Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s push to ban transgender from using public restrooms that align with their gender identity in 2017.

Gonzales says the child abuse allegations from Abbott and Paxton are a sign Republican leaders will not back down from targeting the trans community.

“Libby's devastated, she's … built up a lot of emotional barriers,'' Gonzales said. “ We've been going through this for so many years and in particular the last year was so brutal.”

“For any family of a transgender youth, I want them to know that they're not alone, that there's people across the state who are fighting for them and are here to support them,” she said.

Krajcer and Foster also all say they plan to stay in Texas and fight for the rights of trans Texans.

“We deserve to be here. I was born and raised in Houston. My kids were born in San Antonio. Now we're in Austin,” Krajcer said. “I'm going to stay here and fight as long as my children can be safe.”