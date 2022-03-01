Get Involved spotlight: Travis Audubon

From Travis Audubon, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Travis Audubon was founded in 1952 by visionary Central Texans who recognized the vital connection between conserving wildlife habitat and the ecological balance necessary for healthy, sustainable, and habitable communities. We promote the enjoyment, understanding, and conservation of native birds through:



Inclusive Environmental Education



Habitat Protection, Restoration, and Management



Conservation Advocacy



Travis Audubon owns and operates three wildlife sanctuaries in Central Texas, and offers hundreds of free events annually, including bird walks, presentations, and our famous Purple Martin Parties. Beginner birders are welcome and encouraged to check out our monthly beginners’ bird walks and seasonal introductory bird courses.

Lights Out Texas is an initiative of high priority as we enter the spring. With spring migration underway, we need your help ensuring safe travels for the billions of birds that migrate through Texas each year. The easiest way to get involved is by turning out all non-essential lights from 11 pm – 6 am every night from March 1 to June 15, especially during the peak migration period of April 22 – May 12. Subscribe to local action alerts that let you know which evenings migration activity is predicted to be at its highest.

If you’d like to spread the word about Lights Out Texas, you can request a yard sign for your own home.

For those interested in getting further involved in protecting migrating birds, become a volunteer for local bird-building collision monitoring. Countless birds fall victim to building strikes each year and collecting data about these birds and the contributing conditions helps us prevent these collisions in Austin. These data contribute to a statewide study by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology. For more information, contact Caley Zuzula at volunteer@travisaudubon.org.

Learn more about Lights Out Texas and how you can get involved locally on our website.

