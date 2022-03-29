From king cake beignets to ballpark nachos, Texas Monthly counts down the state's best new restaurant dishes
From Texas Standard:
The pandemic has proved challenging for all kinds of businesses, including restaurants, which either closed or shifted to take-out and delivery offerings during lockdowns.
With the landscape for restaurants dramatically different during the past year, Texas Monthly decided to take a different approach to its annual Best New Restaurants survey. Pat Sharpe is food critic for Texas Monthly. She told Texas Standard that the magazine decided to forgo the usual top-10 list in favor of highlighting the best dishes offered by restaurants around the state.
Highlights from Texas Monthly's roundup of best restaurant dishes:
- Desserts: King cake beignet, The Dusty Biscuit (Fort Worth)
- Cocktails: Slurping Bastard, Tiki Tatsu-Ya (Austin)
- Small plates: Roasted beet salad, Bar Loretta (San Antonio)
- Large plates: Peking duck, Duck N Bao (Houston)
- Outdoor dining: Ballpark nachos, Desert Racer (Dallas)
- Pet-friendly restaurants: The Friendly Spot, (San Antonio)