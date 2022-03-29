© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From king cake beignets to ballpark nachos, Texas Monthly counts down the state's best new restaurant dishes

KUT 90.5 | By Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard,
Shelly Brisbin
Published March 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
a plate containing a cooked Peking duck
Jessica and Lon binder /Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/
/

From Texas Standard:

The pandemic has proved challenging for all kinds of businesses, including restaurants, which either closed or shifted to take-out and delivery offerings during lockdowns.

With the landscape for restaurants dramatically different during the past year, Texas Monthly decided to take a different approach to its annual Best New Restaurants survey. Pat Sharpe is food critic for Texas Monthly. She told Texas Standard that the magazine decided to forgo the usual top-10 list in favor of highlighting the best dishes offered by restaurants around the state.

Highlights from Texas Monthly's roundup of best restaurant dishes:

- Desserts: King cake beignet, The Dusty Biscuit (Fort Worth)

- Cocktails: Slurping Bastard, Tiki Tatsu-Ya (Austin)

- Small plates: Roasted beet salad, Bar Loretta (San Antonio)

- Large plates: Peking duck, Duck N Bao (Houston)

- Outdoor dining: Ballpark nachos, Desert Racer (Dallas)

- Pet-friendly restaurants: The Friendly Spot, (San Antonio)

Tags

Texas Standard
Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard
Kristen Cabrera is a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, where she saw snow for the first time and walked a mile through a blizzard. A native of the Rio Grande Valley, she graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV) and is a former KUT News intern. She has been working as a freelance audio producer, writer and podcaster. Email her: kcabrera@kut.org
See stories by Kristen Cabrera | Texas Standard
Shelly Brisbin
See stories by Shelly Brisbin