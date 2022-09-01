Get Involved spotlight: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

From Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

At Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, we're dedicated to keeping families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need. It’s something we see every day – critically ill or injured children surrounded by their families. And while we may not be able to make the medicine taste better or erase the pain of a much-needed treatment, we can help lessen the burden for thousands of Central Texas families every year by allowing them to stay close to their hospitalized child.

Since we opened our doors in 1985, we have never closed them. For 37 years, we have supported children and families through our Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Happy Wheels Carts and Healing Hearts Program.

The Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comforting “home-away-from-home” for families to stay so they can fight their child’s illness or injury together. Our Happy Wheels Carts stroll the hospital hallways bringing complimentary items to families waiting by their child’s hospital bedside. RMHC CTX also supports families who have lost a child through the Healing Hearts program, which provides burial assistance and bereavement support.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas relies on a network of volunteers and donors to help us care for our families. There are many ways you can get involved with RMHC CTX, today!

Cook or Sponsor a Meal for Families in Need

Volunteer

Make Our Wish List Come True

Join Friends of the House, our Young Professionals Organization

Make a Donation

Want to know more? Check out our website at https://www.rmhc-ctx.org, email us at info@rmhc-ctx.org, or call us at 512.472.9844.