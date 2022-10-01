Get Involved spotlight: Texas Advocacy Project

From Texas Advocacy Project, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Texas Advocacy Project’s mission is to end dating and domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking in Texas. Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) empowers survivors through free legal and social services and access to the justice system, and advances prevention through public outreach and education. Our attorneys, staff and volunteers are committed to advancing our vision that all Texans live free from abuse.

Established in 1982 by a group of young lawyers, Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) started as a legal hotline. In the decades since, TAP has evolved into an expert on legal issues affecting survivors. Today, our comprehensive approach includes both solutions and prevention and provides a range of legal and advocacy services proven to break the cycle of violence and get victims to safety. We provide effective legal solutions like protective orders, termination of abusers’ parental rights, child-custody modifications, as well as assistance with civil issues that affect abuse cases such as housing, employment, education and financial empowerment. Texas Advocacy Project serves ALL Texans without regard to socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, immigration status, or any other distinction. TAP extends its impact through a network of outreach and trainings to the public and those that work with survivors including domestic violence and sexual assault shelters, judges, prosecutors, crime victim services personnel, legal advocates, medical professionals, universities, and students.

At TAP, hands-on help from community volunteers is critical. We have volunteer opportunities for a variety of educational, professional, and life experience backgrounds.If you see a position that interests you on our website, or if you have any questions about volunteering with Texas Advocacy Project, you can reach our Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@texasadvocacyproject.org.

If you or someone you know needs our help, call 800-374-4673 today.

Ways to Get Involved:



Volunteer at one of our many campaigns.

Attend a fundraising event.

Support our mission online or via check sent to:

PO BOX 26006, Austin, TX 78755

*Payable to Texas Advocacy Project



PO BOX 26006, Austin, TX 78755 *Payable to Texas Advocacy Project Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or subscribe to our newsletter today!



Still have questions? Check out our website at https://www.texasadvocacyproject.org/.

DO NOT USE THIS WEBSITE IF YOU SUSPECT YOUR COMPUTER IS BEING MONITORED.