Hays County: 2022 General Election Results
Hays County voters will be electing three of the five members of the Hays County Commissioners Court, the governing body that creates the county’s policies and budgets. In addition to two commissioners, voters will elect a county judge to preside over the commissioners court. Incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra is running against Republican Mark Jones.
Voters will be electing a new criminal district attorney to succeed Republican Wes Mau. Republican candidate David Puryear is running against Democrat Kelly Higgins for the seat.
Voters will also be electing a county clerk, treasurer, and numerous judges and justices.
Early voting results will begin rolling in after 7 p.m., and Election Day results will come in through the rest of Tuesday night on a rolling basis. KUT will update the results for contested races below.
* Indicates incumbent
County judge
Democrat: Ruben Becerra*
Republican: Mark Jones
Commissioners Court
Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle.
Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen
Republican: Mike Gonzalez
Precinct 4 extends west from Buda through the topmost half of the county.
Independent: Susan Cook
Republican: Walt Smith*
County clerk
Democrat: Elaine Cárdenas*
Republican: Linda Duran
County treasurer
Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio
Republican: Britney Bolton Richey*
County courts-at-law
Judge, No. 1
Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall
Republican: Robert Updegrove*
Judge, No. 3
Democrat: Elaine S. Brown
Republican: Dan O'Brien*
District judges
428 Judicial District
Democrat: Joe Pool
Republican: Bill Henry*
District clerk
Democrat: Avery Anderson
Republican: Beverly Crumley*
District attorney
Democrat: Kelly Higgins
Republican: David Puryear
Justices of the peace
Precinct 5
Democrat: Sandra Bryant
Republican: Karen Marshall
To see results for city and school district races on the ballot, go here.