Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Hays County voters will be electing three of the five members of the Hays County Commissioners Court, the governing body that creates the county’s policies and budgets. In addition to two commissioners, voters will elect a county judge to preside over the commissioners court. Incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra is running against Republican Mark Jones.

Voters will be electing a new criminal district attorney to succeed Republican Wes Mau. Republican candidate David Puryear is running against Democrat Kelly Higgins for the seat.

Voters will also be electing a county clerk, treasurer, and numerous judges and justices.

Early voting results will begin rolling in after 7 p.m., and Election Day results will come in through the rest of Tuesday night on a rolling basis. KUT will update the results for contested races below.

* Indicates incumbent

County judge

Democrat: Ruben Becerra*

Republican: Mark Jones

Commissioners Court

Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle.

Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen

Republican: Mike Gonzalez

Precinct 4 extends west from Buda through the topmost half of the county.

Independent: Susan Cook

Republican: Walt Smith*

County clerk

Democrat: Elaine Cárdenas*

Republican: Linda Duran

County treasurer

Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio

Republican: Britney Bolton Richey*

County courts-at-law

Judge, No. 1

Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall

Republican: Robert Updegrove*

Judge, No. 3

Democrat: Elaine S. Brown

Republican: Dan O'Brien*

District judges

428 Judicial District

Democrat: Joe Pool

Republican: Bill Henry*

District clerk

Democrat: Avery Anderson

Republican: Beverly Crumley*

District attorney

Democrat: Kelly Higgins

Republican: David Puryear

Justices of the peace

Precinct 5

Democrat: Sandra Bryant

Republican: Karen Marshall

To see results for city and school district races on the ballot, go here.