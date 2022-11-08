Williamson County: 2022 General Election Results

The seat for county judge, the highest official in Williamson County, is up for grabs. The incumbent, Republican Bill Gravell, is running against Democrat Blane Conklin, a senior business analyst for the University of Texas System, and Libertarian Wes Benedict, an engineer.

Two county commissioner court seats are also up for election. Democrat Brigid Lester, an Army veteran, is challenging incumbent Republican Cynthia Long in Precinct 2, which covers the western part of the county, including Liberty Hill, Cedar Park and Leander. Democrat Jose Orta, an Air Force veteran, is challenging incumbent Republican Russ Boles in Precinct 4, which encompasses the eastern side of the county from Hutto out to Thorndale and up toward Granger to Bartlett and Jarrell.

The below results are early voting totals. Election Day results will come in through the rest of the night as precinct report their counts. KUT will update the results for contested races below.

* incumbent

County judge

Republican: Bill Gravell* (47.63%)

Democrat: Blane Conklin (49.15%)

Libertarian: Wes Benedict (3.22%)

County courts at law

Judge, No. 1

Republican: Brandy Hallford* (50.55%)

Democrat: Brian McConnell (49.45%)

Judge, No. 3

Republican: Doug Arnold* (50.47%)

Democrat: Thomas Velez (49.53%)

County clerk

Republican: Nancy E. Rister* (50.31%)

Democrat: Erica Smith (49.69 %)

Commissioners Court

Precinct 2 covers the western part of the county including Liberty Hill, Cedar Park and Leander.

Republican: Cynthia Long* (50.92%)

Democrat: Brigid Lester (49.08%)

Precinct 4 encompasses the eastern side of the county from Hutto out to Thorndale and up toward Granger to Bartlett and Jarrell.

Republican: Russ Boles* (51.89%)

Democrat: Jose Orta (48.11%)

Justices of the peace

Precinct 1:

Republican: Russell Winston Collins (33.24%)

Democrat: KT Musselman* (66.76%)

Precinct 2:

Republican: Angela Williams (52.31%)

Democrat: Sara Groff (47.69%)

Precinct 3:

Republican: Evelyn McLean* (58.45%)

Democrat: Renée Schalk (41.55%)

Precinct 4:

Republican: Rhonda Redden (52.38%)

Democrat: Stacy Hackenberg* (47.62%)

To see results for city and school district races on the ballot, go here.

