2022 General Election

-
Confronting a long list of races at the polls can be daunting. But you can find out what exactly will be on your ballot and decide who or what you’re voting for ahead of time.
-
Six candidates are vying for this seat representing South Austin on the City Council. It's currently held by Council Member Ann Kitchen.
-
If approved, the bond would add two new campuses to South Austin and expand workforce development programs.
-
We're talking to dozens of Hispanic voters before the November midterms about the top issues on their mind — including what they want from candidates and their state government. We'd love to hear from you too!
-
Last year, two-thirds of voters supported Proposition D, which moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
-
Six candidates are running to represent the district in Southeast Austin. Sabino "Pio Renteria," who currently represents the district, has reached his term limit.
-
Three of the four candidates participated in a live forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor.
-
The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A ballot measure passed in May 2021 moved Austin's mayoral race to align with presidential elections in an effort to increase voter turnout.
-
Key races on the ballot include the governor's race between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, and a matchup between incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza. If you live in Austin, you'll also be voting for mayor.
-
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor.