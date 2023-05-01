Get Involved spotlight: Art Spark Texas

From Art Spark Texas, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Art Spark Texas challenges perceptions of how people contribute by creating an arts-inspired, inclusive community of individuals with diverse abilities.

Established in 1996, with the vision to foster equity across all cultural sectors of society, we believe that arts experiences enhance the skills, confidence and quality of life for all people, and our goal is to ensure that these experiences are fully accessible, welcoming, engaging and respectful. Everyone’s life is enriched by the inclusion of multiple voices. We accomplish this by ensuring that people with disabilities across all cultural and ethnic communities are represented in our programs and services.

Participation in vibrant, creative activities is important to all people. But people with disabilities report they are less likely to participate than their non-disabled peers because of physical and attitudinal barriers. All programs by Art Spark Texas address these barriers head on. Participants report that one of the greatest benefits is the opportunity for social and professional networking in a supportive environment.

Recognizing that every person has a voice that deserves to be heard, we offer programs that enable educational and career success, enhance personal growth, provide support and training to the public, and offer individuals of all ages access to the creative work of people with diverse abilities. We reach individuals who have difficulty leaving their homes, older adults who are isolated and alone, veterans and their family members, students with Autism and other developmental disabilities, theater-goers who are blind and many more individuals who may be underrepresented or overlooked.

This June, we are hosting a series of workshops called Think Like A Designer. These are designed for young adults with disabilities aged 16-24 years old. This workshop series combines the worlds of Art and Design with nature. In these weekly workshops participants will explore and create in a variety of different genres, including Graphic Design, T-shirt Design, Eco Art and Natural Dyes. Each class will provide students with a strong introduction to the topic as well as engage them in projects to workout their ideas.

Class details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-like-a-designer-summer-2023-tickets-617825321167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Art Spark Texas at www.artsparktx.org or info@artsparktx.org or 512-454-9912