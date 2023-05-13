Adolescent medicine doctors out at Dell Children's amid Paxton investigation

Dell Children’s Medical Group has eliminated all physicians staffing its adolescent medicine clinic after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into whether gender-affirming care procedures were “unlawfully performed on minor children” at the hospital.

The hospital said in an emailed statement that the clinic would remain open with different physicians staffing the practice. It did not specify the reason for the shake-up.

“We are working with our staff, families, and other providers to ensure our patients’ safety and make sure we are helping families connect with the appropriate healthcare services,” Dell Children’s representatives said. “While the physicians who previously staffed the clinic will be departing, the clinic remains open and supported by other physicians within Dell Children’s Medical Group. We continue to be advocates for the best possible care and treatment for children in Central Texas.”

It was unclear whether the doctors were fired or left voluntarily.

In an initial statement responding to Paxton’s announcement, Dell Children’s said that it prohibited both surgery and hormone therapy when treating minor patients with gender dysphoria.

“To the extent that care provided at our clinic may have been inconsistent with our organization’s position on this important issue, we intend to take appropriate action,” the hospital said.

Dell Children's adolescent medicine clinic offers treatment for conditions anxiety and depression, eating disorders, reproductive health, nutrition, and growth concerns, among others.

The shakeup comes as the Texas House of Representatives considers Senate Bill 14, a bill that would outlaw gender-affirming care for minors, such as surgery and hormone blockers.

In February last year, Paxton released a legal opinion classifying certain gender-affirming care procedures as child abuse under Texas law and ordering the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who approve gender-affirming care for their children. Multiple investigations of this nature remain tied up in court.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said the doctors were dismissed. It's unclear whether they were fired or left voluntarily.

