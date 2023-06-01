Get Involved spotlight: Dress for Success Austin

From Dress for Success Austin, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

At Dress for Success Austin (DFSA), our mission is to empower women+ to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

Since 2003, DFSA has supported 18,000+ women on their career journeys. Our services are 100% free to anyone who identifies as a woman+. We have no income requirements, and you don't need to be referred.

Who do we serve?



86% of our clients are single

53% of our clients have experienced domestic violence

56% are mothers

13% identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community

90% of our clients graduated high school or passed the GED

32% are living in government housing, shelters or experiencing homelessness

We offer six workforce development programs to meet you wherever you are:

Path to Employment

Women are matched with mentors in their industry of interest for a six-week job-readiness program.

Professional Women’s Group

Employed women meet monthly to support each other and hear from local leaders on personal and professional development topics.

Financial Education

Women learn how to save, spend with intent, build credit and become debt free on their journey to financial independence.

Veteran Support

Women Veterans learn how to translate their military skills to the civilian workforce and are provided with professional clothing and headshots.

Professional Styling

Interviewing or newly-employed women are provided with professional clothing, shoes, undergarments, accessories, toiletries and cosmetics.

Career Coaching

Women seeking career advice are matched with trained volunteers for unlimited 1:1 coaching sessions.

Learn More

Find ways to get involved with Dress for Success Austin including booking an appointment, becoming a volunteer, donating and more by visiting our website at https://www.dressforsuccessaustin.org/. You can also attend a Toast & Tour event to visit our boutique and hear from clients and volunteers while mingling with the DFSA team. For questions, contact us at 512-389-3723 or austin@dressforsuccess.org.

