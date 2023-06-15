KUT-KUTX Open House | June 29

You're invited to a come-and-go summer open house. We are opening the doors to the station and inviting you – our community of listeners, members and friends – to come say hello, have a treat and experience your community supported public radio stations. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 29 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KUT Public Media Studios | 300 West Dean Keeton Street | Austin

It's fun for any fan of KUT and KUTX.

• Tour the station

• Enjoy a “Taste of Austin” with treats from local businesses

• Music in Studio 1A

• Photo booth

• Record a testimonial telling us why you love KUT and KUTX

• Meet you favorite hosts and reporters

Full schedule will be announced soon.

Limited street parking is available around the building. Additionally, paid parking is available in the San Antonio Garage at San Antonio and 25th Streets.

Let us know if you'll be attending by clicking here to RSVP.