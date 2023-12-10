© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUT Considers
KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT News.

Steps that could mitigate the effects of climate change in your neighborhoods, parks, and backyards

KUT 90.5 | By Jimmy Maas,
Mose Buchele
Published December 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST
Panelists speak about climate change and our changing environment at KUT Considers: Climate Change and You on Nov. 14, 2023. Nastassja Collak/KUT
Panelists speak about climate change and our changing environment at KUT Considers: Climate Change and You on Nov. 14, 2023. Nastassja Collak/KUT

KUT Considers: Climate Change and You is a live discussion with Andrea DeLong-Amaya of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, arborist Roy Johnson from St. Edward's University, landscape architect Jennifer Orr of Studio Balcones, and John Hart Asher host Austin PBS’ "The Central Texas Gardener." Moderated by Mose Buchele. Recorded November 14, 2023, at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
Jimmy Maas
Jimmy is the assistant program director, but still reports on business and sports every now and then. Got a tip? Email him at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.
See stories by Jimmy Maas
Mose Buchele
Mose Buchele focuses on energy and environmental reporting at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at mbuchele@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mosebuchele.
See stories by Mose Buchele