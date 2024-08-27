This Is My Thing: Aggressive Roller Skating!

It’s episode number seven of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we talk with Rae Loos about aggressive roller skating!

This episode comes to us from my friend Zahra Crim, who until recently was KUT’s Community Producer. Zahra’s moved on to go to grad school and new adventures, but before leaving, they worked on this piece for the show. It’s kind of a full-circle moment. The day I met Zahra (a little more than a year ago), they were interviewing for the job at KUT and we talked a bit about hobbies and outside interests. Zahra mentioned that one of their main hobbies was something called aggressive roller skating, a term I had never heard before. That piqued my interest, of course, because I was already developing this show… and now this piece about that very hobby is Zahra’s last official task as a KUT employee.

Zahra talks with their friend Rae Loos about their shared love of the sport, how it’s different from skating at the roller rink, and what it means to Rae.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Rae’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece. In both versions, you’ll hear the sound of Rae in action at the skate park.

