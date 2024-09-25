Students at Abilene’s Christian universities work to bridge political divides ahead of election

Leading up to Election Day, public radio stations across the state are exploring how Texans’ religious beliefs affect the way they’re thinking about voting in November – and the greater role of government in general. Want to share your story? Send us a voice memo.

In the heart of the Bible Belt lies Abilene, a Texas community of more than 127,000 where faith and tradition are central to daily life. Abilene is also a college town: It’s home to three Christian university campuses.

Many students at these schools will be casting their first ballots this year, and several told KACU that they’re committed to helping fellow students find their political voices while building connections across ideological divides.

At Abilene Christian University, sophomore Marlee Foster is leading that charge. As president of the College Republicans, she is encouraging her peers to engage in political discourse, despite hesitation from some students.

“I think a lot of campus wants to be political, but so many people are scared to be seen as aligned with a party instead of just as Christians,” Foster said. “That really hurts a lot of people.”

With around 6,700 students, ACU’s mission is grounded in faith, but Foster believes religious devotion can coexist alongside political engagement. She hopes her fellow students will embrace both.

“I don’t believe Christ has called me to judge others based on their political beliefs,” she said. “I want to understand why they believe what they do and not judge them on a quick reaction.”

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, Molly Daugherity, president of ACU’s Campus Democrats, shared similar thoughts.

“I’m very concerned about the conjoining of religion and politics, but I’m also worried about the separation of the two political parties,” Daugherity said. “It can feel isolating.”

Alexsis Jones / KACU Abilene Christian University's Campus Democrats walk students through the voter registration process.

These concerns are not limited to one party or group. Brinkley Zielinski, vice president of ACU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), emphasizes the importance of connecting beyond stereotypes.

“Not all of us are here to shut you down,” Zielinski said. “We really just want every person to at least give us a chance.”

Despite their differing views, students across ACU’s political clubs have worked together to foster dialogue. Daugherity highlighted a joint event for 9/11, which brought together College Republicans, Democrats, and YDSA members.

“It’s a great skill to be around people you disagree with, especially here at ACU,” Daugherity said. “We all have something in common, but we are not all the same.”

Courtesy of Marlee Foster Student political organizations at Abilene Christian University put aside differences to come together for a 9/11 event on campus.

About 10 minutes away, you’ll find McMurry University, a United Methodist institution with around 2,500 students. At McMurry, political lines are harder to find, largely thanks to two sophomores — Zach Rivera and Garrison Shin.

After being randomly assigned as suitemates freshman year, the pair quickly realized they were on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. They were also disappointed to find the university didn’t have any organized political clubs.

“We wanted to create Democratic or Republican clubs, but the university was steering away from that,” Shin said, citing the school’s desire to not build divisions between its small student body. “So, we decided to create a club together, focused on bridging the divide.”

Together, Shin and Rivera founded the university’s Political Awareness Committee. The group emphasizes voter education and the importance of understanding the issues.

Rivera believes it’s crucial for Christians to engage in conversations that challenge assumptions.

“Recognizing the line between your religious beliefs and imposing them on others is a big deal,” Rivera said. “Having conversations is what allows you to see the other side, and sometimes it even changes your mind.”

Across Abilene’s Christian universities, students are proving that respectful dialogue and political engagement can go hand in hand. Despite their different approaches, each student shared the same closing message with KACU: Vote. No matter what you believe, your vote counts.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KACU.org. Thanks for donating today.