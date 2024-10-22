This Is My Thing: Metal Detecting!

It’s episode number eleven of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing. With this episode, we’re going back to the show’s beginnings; this was one of the earliest interviews we recorded, way back when This Is My Thing was just an idea for a show that we were hoping would make it onto the airwaves someday. It took a little while, but we’re happy to bring it to you now.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Mitch London about his love for metal detecting. For Mitch, it’s a hobby born out of another hobby – he was already a coin collector when, a few years ago, he was introduced to metal detecting as a way to search for rare coins. Now he also uses his skills to help strangers find meaningful (metal) objects they’ve lost.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Mitch’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

