Get Involved spotlight: American Gateways

From American Gateways, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

American Gateways mission is to champion the dignity and human rights of immigrants, refugees and survivors of persecution, torture, conflict and human trafficking through exceptional immigration legal services at no or low cost, education and advocacy.

For 37 years, American Gateways has become an indispensable legal services provider for low-income immigrants in Central Texas and are considered one of the most effective and efficient providers of immigration legal services in the nation. American Gateways responds directly to the changing needs of the immigrant community. We are present on the frontlines, providing vital legal representation and education to immigrants who desperately needed it. Last year, we served 12,000 very low-income immigrants, those at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Without the help of American Gateways, these individuals would not be able to afford any legal representation.

American Gateways provide three basic types of legal services:

Information about the immigration legal process and current legal issues to both the immigrant community and the general public. These efforts are increasingly important as new policies are passed with great consequences for our immigrant neighbors and our communities overall

Individual advice and assistance to immigrants, through consultations and legal clinics. We help people understand how to apply for immigration benefits. Our assistance ranges from helping asylum-seekers complete and file their applications to working with long-term residents to apply to become U.S. citizens.

Full legal representation, for all types of humanitarian immigration issues including asylum, removal defense and assisting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. Every day, we see the impact of full legal representation: families remain intact, people leave abusive relationships, and asylum-seekers can rebuild their lives without fear of torture or persecution. We work with clients from case inception to completion, which can last years and even decades. Last year we represented over 1800 individuals and their families from 65 different countries.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Our work would not be possible without the dedication of community volunteers. Each year, we leverage over $1,000,000 in pro bono and volunteer support. Here is how you can get involved.

Attorneys can volunteer with American Gateways to provide legal representation, help with research, and much more. All attorney volunteers have access to one-on-one mentorship, regular trainings, office support, and the latest legal resources.

Beyond legal casework, American Gateways has a number of volunteer opportunities ranging from translation and interpretation services, writing welcome letters to those in detention without community support or family, and much more.

Donate! You can also get involved by donating directly to support our work, our mission, and the communities we serve. Make a one time or monthly gift to defend justice for our immigrant neighbors.

www.americangateways.org

