Every day at KUT, we try to think about what you want to know. That’s what drives the decisions we make about the stories we tell. But we wanted to try an experiment to bring you, the audience, closer to the news and storytelling we do at KUT.So we started our ATXplained project – a crowdsourced reporting project in which we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.It's simple. You ask a question, we put it to a vote and, if your question gets chosen, a KUT reporter, with your help, will set out to try and answer that question.So give it a try. Ask your question right now: