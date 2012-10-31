Austin Election: Bonds, Props and More

Austin voters face a full ballot this election.
Aside from the presidential race and a slew of downballot contests, Austinites also face 18 city propositions
. The props include 11 changes to the City Charter which have the potential to radically alter Austin's form of government, local elections, and much more. Most attention has focused on Prop 3 and Prop 4
, which would bring geographic representation to the Austin City Council.
Austin voters will also decide on seven bond spending propositions, which include funds earmarked for transportation & mobility, open space & watershed protection, parks & recreation, affordable housing, public safety, health & human services and cultural arts facilities.
And the local healthcare district, Central Health, is also floating a tax proposal of its own to finance a medical school
for Austin.
KUT News has compiled its reporting on local ballot initiatives below. Early voting is underway
and runs through Friday, Nov.2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.