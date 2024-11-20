Trying to go vegan or vegetarian in Austin? Here are 16 spots to get you started.

In a lot of U.S. cities, taking the leap from an omnivore to vegetarian or vegan diet means committing yourself to exclusively ordering french fries and sad side salad every time you go out to eat.

But that’s not the case in Austin. If you’re new here, you’ll quickly find there’s just as many restaurants with plant-based options (in many cases, with entire menus dedicated to them) as there are delicious barbecue spots.

I consider myself a “bad vegetarian” — meaning sometimes I like to indulge in sushi or a great burger, but in general, I try to eat less meat more often than not. If anything, I think the fact that I still occasionally eat meat makes this guide all the more trusted. (I promise I won’t insist that carrot hot dogs taste just like the real thing.)

Here are my favorite vegan and vegetarian spots in Austin, suitable for the lifelong vegans in town or those who might be a little skeptical of tofu sandwiches.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Bouldin Creek Café has served an entirely vegetarian menu off of South First Street since 2000.

For a delicious breakfast

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Bouldin has eclectic, “Old-Austin-y” vibes, an entirely vegetarian menu and is, dare I say, reasonably priced. Rumor has it Elijah Wood likes to hang out there. Naturally, it’s one of my favorite places in Austin.

There’s no wrong order at Bouldin, but I’m partial to the omelets. It’s $13 for an omelet as big as your face plus two sides.

Katy’s order: The potato leek omelet with a side of sourdough and organic field greens with citrus vinaigrette and a maple spiced latte.

1900 S. First St.

Veracruz All Natural

Veracruz has what many consider the best tacos in Austin. Only a handful of them are vegetarian, but they’re all winners. If you go to the East Austin location, be sure to stop at Desnudo for an appropriately-hyped coffee accompaniment. Otherwise, make sure you try some of Veracruz’s fresh pressed juice.

Katy’s order: La Reyna taco, Migas Poblanos taco and a Mr Verde juice

Veracruz has seven Austin-area locations

Patricia Lim / KUT News Nori serves a plant-based sushi and ramen on Guadalupe Street.

For a special occasion

Nori

Nori is the only fully-vegan sushi restaurant in Austin, and it might be the most creative. They use hearts of palm to make a filling that tastes suspiciously similar to crab and mushrooms of all kinds to add umami goodness to the sushi rolls, gyoza and ramen options on the menu. They also have a long list of cocktails and mocktails.

3208 Guadalupe St. Suite B

Fabrik

Fabrik is a fully-vegan fine dining restaurant. It has a tiny, intimate dining room with a view inside the kitchen. They offer a seven-course fine dining experience (and yes, it is an experience) and an optional wine pairing. The chefs use locally grown produce and change the menu based on what’s available. It’s not cheap, but it's worth every penny.

1701 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite 102



For a quick bite

Bodhi Viet Vegans

Bodhi Viet is a small vietnamese food truck in North Austin and the only place I can think of that still offers a decent sized sandwich for just $5. Everything is fresh, vegan and affordable.

Katy’s order: Braised lemongrass tofu banh mi

2301 W. Parmer Lane

Patricia Lim / KUT News There's a Juiceland in just about every Austin neighborhood. They sell all-vegan smoothies, juices and wraps.

Juiceland

Everything at Juiceland is vegan, including the pre-made wraps, salads and packaged goodies. Plus, there’s a location in almost every neighborhood in Austin. Talk about convenience.

Katy’s order: Whatever the daily smoothie special is!

There are more than 20 Juiceland locations in Austin.

Community Vegan

Community Vegan is for those of you who are tired of all these healthy suggestions. On the menu are beer-battered cauliflower sandwiches, fried oyster mushrooms, smash burgers and chili cheeze fries. They're only open Thursday through Sunday and cater to the lunch and dinner crowd.

Katy’s order: The fried oyster mushroom sandwich and seasoned fries

1124 E. 11th St.



For a casual meal (aka most spots in Austin)

Eldorado Cafe

Eldorado is one of the only Tex Mex restaurants in the city that has a whole vegan section in the menu, plus a bunch of other vegetarian options. The food is tasty, the space is homey, and they still have actual menus instead of QR codes.

Katy’s order: The Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme

3300 W. Anderson Lane

Chuy’s

Chuy’s bean and cheese burrito and veggie enchiladas are great vegetarian options. But if you’re on a budget, you can order a side of beans, a side of rice, tortillas and any sauces you desire for an easy meal under $10.

Chuy's has a handful of Austin-area locations.

Casa de Luz

Casa de Luz isn’t a restaurant, per se. It’s a health-focused community center that offers breathwork and yoga classes, retreats that promise to heal your inner child, and yes, vegan food.

They don’t have a set menu. Instead, customers order whatever they are serving up that day, which is always some iteration of soup, beans, greens, pickled vegetables, grains and tea. It’s delicious, nourishing, and might actually heal your inner child.

1701 Toomey Road

Patricia Lim / KUT News Aster’s Ethiopian Kitchen has been serving vegetarian and meat dishes in Austin since 1991.

Aster’s Ethiopian Kitchen

Aster’s is that little bright blue building that's sat off of Interstate 35 since the '90s. Inside, it’s a cozy cafe with an array of stewed vegetables, lentils, and endless amounts of steamy, spongy injera. There’s plenty of options for your meat-eating friends, too.

Katy’s order: Go for the lunch buffet and try a little bit of everything.

2804 N. Interstate 35

Mr. Natural

Mr. Natural is another classic, old-Austin institution. Everything is either vegan or vegetarian and packed with veggies. Make sure you get an agua fresca and something from the bakery.

Address: 1901 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Arlo's Jr.

This is another option for the health-food averse. Arlo's has everything you want after a night out: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fried pickles, nachos, tater tots and tacos. Everything is somehow, in someway, vegan. I don't know how they do it, but I'm not asking questions.

Katy's order: The Bac'n Cheeze Burger with a side of tots

2337 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Thai Fresh serves vegan and vegetarian dishes, and features a gluten-free bakery.

For a sweet treat

Thai Fresh

Yes, there's amazing Thai food here, and a lot of it is vegetarian or vegan. But I want to show some love to Thai Fresh’s in-house bakery and ice cream shop. Most items are vegan and all are delicious.

Katy’s order: Mixed green salad with thai basil dressing, pad see ew with tofu and a slice of tres leche cake for dessert.

Address: 909 W. Mary St.

Luv Fats

Luv Fats makes vegan ice cream using avocados and coconut milk as the base. It’s a non-dairy option that's just as creamy and delicious as the original.

Katy’s order: A pint of coffee miso

Address: 7135 N. Lamar Blvd.

Zucchini Kill

All desserts at Zucchini Kill are vegan and free of gluten and soy. They’re name is an homage to the ‘90s feminist grrrl band Bikini Kill. They are woman owned and proudly feminist. They carry out delivery orders in a hearse. Yes. I say yes to all of that.

Katy’s order: Cookies ‘n Cream cupcake

Address: 701 E. 53rd St. Suite C

