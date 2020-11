KUT's photographers are documenting the changes to daily life that a pandemic has brought to the Austin area — from a safe distance.

Do you have a news tip? Email us at news@KUT.org.

Credit Julia Reihs / KUT / KUT Voters wear masks to cast ballots at Arbor Walk Shopping Center in North Austin on Election Day.

Credit Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT David and Jaime Brown take their 2-year-old son, Houston, trick-or-treating in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Austin City Council members discuss the proposed budget during a virtual meeting Aug. 12. Spaced seating was set up at the Palmer Events Center for the public to testify "in person."

Credit Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Teachers and their supporters protest the Texas Education Association's guidelines regarding in-person classes this fall, outside the Capitol on July 15.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT People wearing face masks walk along South Congress Avenue on July 1. The governor issued an order the next day mandating masks in public.

Credit Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Demonstrators gather between the Texas Capitol and governor's mansion to protest the shutdown of bars in response to the coronavirus pandemic on June 30.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT From left to right, Bradley Spears as Frozone, Hayden Ortiz as Spiderman Miles Morales and Afsaneh Ortiz as Storm. The three, members of the group Black Lives Matter Cosplayers, pose at Lake Pflugerville for "In Celebration of Freedom: A Pflugerville Juneteenth" on June 20.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Shane Reilly started the flag installation in front on his North Austin home when there were just 973 deaths related to COVID-19 in Texas. He says he updates it every few days.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT High school seniors participate in a graduation parade in the Highland Park neighborhood on May 26.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Customers crowd picnic tables outside Lazarus Brewing Company on the first day bars are allowed to reopen in Texas.

Credit Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Glen Kruth puts on gloves before making a sandwich for a customer at Dive Bar and Lounge on May 21. Despite being allowed to reopen, the bar is sticking to takeout for now.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Austin in a salute to essential workers on May 13.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Neighbors listen to a free concert in the front yard of a Northwest Austin home on May 2.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Shops in the Domain began reopening May 1 as the state moved into phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Police arrest activists following a May 1 demonstration on I-35 to demand rent relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A worker directs traffic lining up for food from the Central Texas Food Bank at the Toney Burger Center in South Austin on April 30.

Credit Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Passersby take photos of murals on boarded-up bars and restaurants along Sixth Street.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Firefighters don face masks April 20 as they await a procession for a San Marcos police officer who was killed responding to a domestic violence call. The procession was rerouted.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Protesters rally outside the governor's mansion on April 16, demanding that the state be reopened.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Jeff Levine puts a face mask over the statute of Stevie Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores on April 16.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Rent strike flyers are posted in the Cherrywood neighborhood on April 10.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Portable bathrooms and hand washing stations were installed near a camp for people experiencing homelessness in South Austin during the pandemic.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Caution tape surrounds playground equipment at McKinney Heights Park in South Austin. Park amenities in Austin were closed on March 28 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A man wears a bandana over his face while fishing at Mueller Lake Park on March 27.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Tables at a food truck court have been turned over to prevent customers from eating on-site.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A United State Postal Service employee delivers mail while wearing a mask and gloves on March 27.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A man reads a book in a hammock in Blunn Creek Nature Preserve in South Austin on March 29.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Holly McDaniel with Austin Diaper Bank distributes free diapers to families March 27.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Joni Watkins and Matt Umberger sew masks to donate to health care workers, on the porch of their South Austin home.

Credit Julia Reihs / KUT / KUT Zach Volta, chef at Casino El Camino, spray paints the boarded-up window on the front of the Sixth Street restaurant as his coworkers watch March 19

Credit Julia Reihs / KUT / KUT Park-goers exercise at Vic Mathias Shores while keeping their distance from one another on March 23.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Shoppers stand apart from one another as they wait to enter an H-E-B grocery store in South Austin on March 23.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A yard display in Austin's Northwest Hills neighborhood reads, "Don't know what you got until it's gone," referencing hard-to-find toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Drive-thru coronavirus testing is popping up across Texas, including this screening site at the CommunityCare Hancock Clinic in Central Austin.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT Students pack their belongings on the UT Austin campus on March 18, after the university system asked students not to return from spring break.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A man walks on the UT Austin campus with a pack of toilet paper and other supplies on March 16.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT The Paramount Theatre, which would have been bustling during South by Southwest, sits on a quiet Congress Avenue on March 17.

Credit Julia Reihs / KUT / KUT Poornima Omkant and Omkant Noubad walk in the empty lot where their food cart, Little Vibes, was set to open March 20.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT A Cap Metro bus displays a message advising people to wash their hands and stay home if they're sick to help stop the spread the coronavirus.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT The Texas Capitol is closing to the public in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT / KUT Calls to social distance during the pandemic can be seen on city street signs, buses and at El Arroyo.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT / KUT The patio of a restaurant in The Domain is empty during lunchtime on March 16, two days before the City of Austin announced dining in at restaurants would be prohibited.