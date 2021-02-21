Looking For Water? Here Are The Official Distribution Centers Opened By Austin-Travis County Today

Lee esta historia en español.

The water distribution centers designed to help vulnerable populations who can't purchase or boil water started operations this Sunday around Travis County and are continuing into Monday. All of the sites will be providing one case of free bottled water on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. or until supplies last, residents will be able to get water at the following locations:

Nelson Field (7105 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78752)

Onion Creek Soccer Complex (5600 E. William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78744)

Roy G. Guerrero Park (400 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX 78741)

ACC Highland Mall Parking Lot (E. Highland Mall Blvd, Austin, TX 78752)

ACC Pinnacle Campus (7748 Highway 290 West, Austin, TX 78736)

Garrison Park (6001 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745)

Lakeline Station (13625 Lyndhurst Blvd, Austin, TX 78717)

Walnut Creek Park (12138 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753)

Zilker Park (2301 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78746)

Anderson High School (8403 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78759)

Lago Vista/Jonestown (7905 Bronco Lane, Leander, TX 78645)

Lakeway/Bee Cave (1941 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Lakeway TX 78734)

9300 FM2244, Austin, TX 78733

Del Valle High School (5201 Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617) *begins at 10 a.m.

Manor ISD Athletic Complex (14832 FM973, Manor, TX 78653)

Mobile POD - San Leanna

Travis County says these additional sites are now available:



Residents can come to the centers by car or on foot. In both cases, they'll be handed one case of water.

Capital Metro is providing free shuttle service to the sites at ACC Pinnacle, the Onion Creek Soccer Complex, Roy G. Guerrero Park and Walnut Creek Park. You can access the shuttles from these bus stops:

A temporary bus stop has been set up on William Cannon for access to the Onion Creek Soccer Complex (served by Route 333).

ACC Riverside Transit Center for access to Roy G. Guerrero Park (served by Routes 217, 271, 310, 311, 350).

Oak Hill Plaza for access to ACC Pinnacle (served by Routes 315 and 333)

N. Lamar/Walnut Creek bus stop for access to Walnut Creek Park (served by Route 1).

Most of Austin is still under a boil water notice and use restrictions. Water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth should be boiled for two minutes before use. The boil-water notice in Austin's Central Pressure Zone was lifted Monday morning.

YMCA of Austin offers free hot showers at five locations starting Monday

The YMCA of Austin will be offering the use of its locker room showers to anyone affected by the water outage in the past week, as well as those assisting with relief efforts.

The showers will be available during operating hours at these locations:

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., 512-933-9622

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., 512-523-0099

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Ln., 512-973-9622

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Dr., 512-335-9622

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St., 512-542-9622

Those interested are asked to bring their own towel and bathing supplies.