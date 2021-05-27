Here's How To Help Austin Leaders Set Spending Priorities For Next Year’s Budget

The City of Austin wants the community to weigh in on what its spending priorities should be for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year and help keep an eye on equity in the budget. Public feedback is being accepted through Monday.

Austin has a budget of $4.2 billion for fiscal year 2021-2022, which begins Oct. 1.

People can visit the Budget Office's engagement website to learn in English and Spanish about the financial needs and opportunities the city faces. Residents can also participate in the conversation by filling out an online survey . The short questionnaire will ask people to specify what decisions best support their spending priorities for how the city raises money and how those funds are distributed among service areas.

“Community engagement is especially important after our community confronted unprecedented fiscal challenges in the past year. Involving our residents in the budgeting process helps to ensure an inclusive and effective budget,” city officials said in a statement.

The following public comment events and public hearings will be held before the Mayor and City Council this summer: