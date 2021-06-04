© 2021 KUT

Bomb Threat Cleared At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published June 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
Passengers pick up their belongings at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Passengers pick up their belongings at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The bomb threat at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been cleared, the airport said at 10:35 a.m. Cars can now access both the upper and lower levels of the roadway.

Earlier this morning, traffic was being diverted away from the lower-level road as police were responding to a bomb threat in the baggage claim area. Baggage carousel one had been sectioned off, but the airport says normal operations can now resume.

The threat came as the airport was already dealing with increased traffic from heightened summer travel. It was urging passengers this morning to give themselves extra time to get through security checkpoint lines because of long wait times.

An airport spokesperson said around 9:30 a.m. that foot traffic through the security checkpoints had returned to normal, but noted that during summer travel season travelers should expect heightened activity particularly on Fridays and Sundays from 6 to 8 a.m.

