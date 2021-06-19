Photos: Central Texans Celebrate Juneteenth

Central Texans are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend with parades, speeches, food, live music and more. It was the first time Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday .

The day commemorates the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. Its origins trace back to June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Texas learned they were free — more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Michael Minasi/KUT Community members gather on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth with the unveiling of a historical marker at Burditt Prairie Cemetery in Montopolis. The cemetery is the resting place for dozens of former slaves, emancipated African Americans and their descendants.

Michael Minasi/KUT Tonell Thomas chants as about 100 marchers make their way from Hutto Middle School to Hutto City Hall for Juneteenth on Saturday.

Michael Minasi/KUT Sahriah Rogers (left) and Kyndal and Halee Griffin march in Hutto.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News People ride in a truck as part of the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in East Austin on Saturday.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News Young people surround an armadillo float at the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News Lenny Lott drives in the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News A marching band performs in the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT The band travels down Chicon Street.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News Cars travel through East Austin as part of the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.

Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT People watch as the parade travels down Chicon Street.