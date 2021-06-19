Photos: Central Texans Celebrate Juneteenth

Central Texans are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend with parades, speeches, food, live music and more. It was the first time Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.
The day commemorates the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. Its origins trace back to June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Texas learned they were free — more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
