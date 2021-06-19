© 2021 KUT

Photos: Central Texans Celebrate Juneteenth

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published June 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
Members of the organization Black Families of Hutto march through the city on Saturday in honor of Juneteenth.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Members of the organization Black Families of Hutto march through the city on Saturday in honor of Juneteenth.

Central Texans are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend with parades, speeches, food, live music and more. It was the first time Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday.

The day commemorates the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. Its origins trace back to June 19, 1865, the day that slaves in Texas learned they were free — more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Members of Montopolis Proud gather around for a photo with the new Burditt Prairie Cemetery historical marker during the unveiling ceremony in Montopolis.
Michael Minasi/KUT
Community members gather on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth with the unveiling of a historical marker at Burditt Prairie Cemetery in Montopolis. The cemetery is the resting place for dozens of former slaves, emancipated African Americans and their descendants.
Tonell Thomas chants as marchers make their way from Hutto Middle School to Hutto City Hall for Juneteenth on Saturday.
Michael Minasi/KUT
Tonell Thomas chants as about 100 marchers make their way from Hutto Middle School to Hutto City Hall for Juneteenth on Saturday.
From the left to right: Sahriah Rogers and Kyndal and Halee Griffin march in Hutto.
Michael Minasi/KUT
Sahriah Rogers (left) and Kyndal and Halee Griffin march in Hutto.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
People ride in a truck as part of the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in East Austin on Saturday.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Young people surround an armadillo float at the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.
Lenny Lott drives in the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Lenny Lott drives in the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
A marching band performs in the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
The band travels down Chicon Street.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Cars travel through East Austin as part of the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
People watch as the parade travels down Chicon Street.
The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade in east Austin, TX on June 19, 2021. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
A boat travels through the parade.

