Liberty Fest; Pfireworks; Red, White & Buda: Where To Celebrate July Fourth In Central Texas

This Fourth of July will mark a return to normalcy for many Americans. While many firework shows didn’t take place in 2020 because of the pandemic, this year — thanks to vaccinations — many events are back on.

Here’s where you can watch fireworks and celebrate this weekend.

H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual July 4th Concert and Fireworks

People can watch fireworks and listen to an Austin Symphony performance at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs to watch the show. Food and drinks will be sold during the event. For information on parking and what to bring and not to bring, go here .

Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria

This event at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave features live outdoor music, kids’ rides, artisan vendors and a fireworks show. The event is Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Admission and parking are free. More information can be found here .

Red, White & Buda

Buda is kicking off celebrations Sunday with a bike parade at 9 a.m. down Main Street. Then a vendor market and food court will be set up at Buda Amphitheater & City Park from 5 p.m. to dusk. Live music from Quiet Company and American Aquarium will begin at 5:30 p.m. A fireworks show starts around 9:15 p.m. More information can be found here .

Cedar Park fireworks display

The City of Cedar Park is hosting a fireworks show on Sunday starting at 9:15 p.m. at Milburn Park. A movie — The Sandlot — will be shown at the park afterward. Food trucks will be on site from 5 to 11:30 p.m. More information can be found here .

July 4 Celebration at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown

The Georgetown Sertoma Club will put on a fireworks display starting around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday in San Gabriel Park. The parade and other events normally included in the celebration are canceled. The fireworks can be seen from San Gabriel Park, VFW Park and other areas around Georgetown. They’ll be launched from the McMaster Athletic Fields on North College Street. The event is free. More information can be found here .

City of Hutto 4th of July Celebration

The free event at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto will include live music, local vendors, food trucks, activities for kids and a fireworks show. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Country musician Jack Ingram headlines the show. Tickets are free but must be reserved here . More information can be found here .

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show in Kyle

The City of Kyle is putting on a 30-minute fireworks show starting around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The fireworks will be launched from Plum Creek Golf Course and can be viewed at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center and on parking lots around the intersection of Kohler’s Crossing and Kyle Parkway. More information can be found here .

Leander Liberty Fest

The City of Leander’s largest annual event includes live music, food, activities for kids and a fireworks display. The event is free but tickets must be reserved in advance. You can reserve them here . The gates open Sunday at 2 p.m., music is at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here .

Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival in Pflugerville

Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Pflugerville is hosting three days worth of events to celebrate July Fourth. The events begin Friday and feature carnival-themed activities, contests, hot air balloon rides and more. Firework shows will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s "pfireworks" show is in partnership with the City of Pflugerville. People won’t have to visit the waterpark to see it; you can park and watch the show from Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center and Costco on Kelly Lane. More information can be found here .

Fourth of July Spectacular in New Braunfels