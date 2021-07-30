Austin-Area Leaders Further Loosen Eviction Bans Starting In September

Austin and Travis County officials have extended a ban on evictions against many residential tenants and some commercial ones until at least Oct. 15.

But beginning in September, Austin-area renters who are three months or more behind on rent and have used up all rent help will once again be subject to eviction.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown on Friday extended the bans, which were set to expire Sunday. But they've been loosing restrictions and are no longer outright preventing evictions like they did at the beginning of the pandemic.

The two leaders signed orders in May allowing landlords to begin evicting tenants who are at least five months behind on rent payments. In cases like these, the landlord and tenant must have exhausted all rental assistance.

This most recent order, which goes into effect Monday, now removes protections for renters who owe three months or more of rent.

For those tenants who are not as far behind on their rent, there are exceptions to the eviction bans. These local rules apply only to residential tenants who pay no more than $2,475 a month in rent and to commercial tenants that run businesses impacted most by the pandemic — including bars, live music venues and child care centers.

