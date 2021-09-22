Austin State Rep. Celia Israel Won't Seek Reelection Ahead Of Possible Run For Mayor

State Rep. Celia Israel says she will step down from the seat she's held in the Texas House since 2014 to possibly run for mayor of Austin.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Israel said she's formed a 19-person exploratory committee to run for mayor. She's served in the Texas House for four legislative sessions, representing House District 50, which includes Pflugerville, Webberville, Elgin and Austin.

Israel said she decided to explore a possible run because of Austin's persistent issues with affordability and homelessness, among other issues. She likely won't be alone in the field to replace Mayor Steve Adler, whose term-limited tenure ends next year. Former Austin mayor and state Sen. Kirk Watson is also considering a run for mayor, along with District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo.

"I know I’m not the only one who has reflected on how we can best use our talents to meet the demands of these challenging times," Israel said. "And in an increasingly urbanized Texas, local government may seem messy and unglamorous, but it’s where neighbors are actively coming together to solve problems."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.