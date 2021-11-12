© 2021 KUT

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she's retiring

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published November 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST
Updated November 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST
DeBeauvoir_GCP_080118.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir demonstrates how to vote using an analog voting machine in the Travis County Courthouse in 2018.

Longtime Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she's retiring.

DeBeauvoir, 67, has been in charge of elections and other crucial administrative functions in Travis County since 1986. In an announcement Friday, she said she won't seek re-election when her term expires next year.

Ever mindful of elections, DeBeauvoir said she wanted to make the announcement before Saturday, the day the filing period opens for whoever seeks to replace her.

“Because I am not planning to pursue another term as Travis County Clerk, I wanted to announce my plans before the filing period begins," she said in a statement. "I’m ready to ‘pass the baton’ to the next generation of leaders."

Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
