Lee esta historia en español.

Longtime Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she's retiring.

DeBeauvoir, 67, has been in charge of elections and other crucial administrative functions in Travis County since 1986. In an announcement Friday, she said she won't seek re-election when her term expires next year.

Ever mindful of elections, DeBeauvoir said she wanted to make the announcement before Saturday, the day the filing period opens for whoever seeks to replace her.

“Because I am not planning to pursue another term as Travis County Clerk, I wanted to announce my plans before the filing period begins," she said in a statement. "I’m ready to ‘pass the baton’ to the next generation of leaders."

